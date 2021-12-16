BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.50.

BBTV stock opened at C$3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. BBTV has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.15.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

