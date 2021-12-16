Barclays Trims JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Target Price to €23.80

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €25.00 ($28.09) to €23.80 ($26.74) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.80.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDXF opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.