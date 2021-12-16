Barclays Reiterates “€17.50” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on G. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($24.83) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.48) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.95 ($21.29).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.