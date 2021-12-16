Barclays Boosts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $80.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.18.

ADM stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

