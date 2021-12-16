Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.09.

Several analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of BMO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

