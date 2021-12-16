Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 904,543 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.25% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $643,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19.

