Bank of America Corp DE Buys 619,188 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $669,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4,998.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $160.75 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

