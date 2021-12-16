Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 81,156 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AON were worth $706,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $65,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $295.91 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

