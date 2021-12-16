Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
BKHYY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.
