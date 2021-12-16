Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BKHYY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKHYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

