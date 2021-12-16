Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

TBBK opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 165.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 741,476 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

