Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 128.0% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 811,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 455,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

