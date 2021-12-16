Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

RACE opened at $260.47 on Thursday. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

