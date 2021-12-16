Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 561,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.53. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

