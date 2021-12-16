Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $138.89, but opened at $142.55. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $146.68, with a volume of 7,809 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 71,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,105 shares of company stock valued at $121,990,361. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

