Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $147.54 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,105 shares of company stock worth $121,990,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

