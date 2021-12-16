Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Purchases $10,187,730.08 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.12 per share, with a total value of $10,187,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day moving average of $173.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

