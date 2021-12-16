Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 857.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXFOF opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

