AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.87 ($31.32).

A number of research firms have commented on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on AXA in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on AXA in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th.

CS traded up €0.11 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching €25.44 ($28.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($31.11). The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.86 and its 200 day moving average is €23.54.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

