Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 122550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

