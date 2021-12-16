Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $21,785,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.79.

LRCX stock opened at $697.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $719.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $617.49 and its 200 day moving average is $615.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

