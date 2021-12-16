Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. 588,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,239,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

