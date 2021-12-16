Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.