Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,808,000 after buying an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

