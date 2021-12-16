Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,162 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,817 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,862 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the airline’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,107,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

