Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,502,760. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $261.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.52 and a 200-day moving average of $339.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.