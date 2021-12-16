Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEST opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.77. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Ecoark had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

In related news, CFO William B. Hoagland bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy May bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $128,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

