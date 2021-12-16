Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 178,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,709 shares of company stock worth $6,305,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

