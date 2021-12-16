Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $190.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $184.61. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

