Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

MOS stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

