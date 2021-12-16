Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 734,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 125,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 405,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 57,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.