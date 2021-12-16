Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,358,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 725,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $204.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

