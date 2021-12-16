Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $135.78 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

