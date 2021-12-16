Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.23.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $139.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.30.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Avalara by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Avalara by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after buying an additional 117,937 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,853,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Avalara by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

