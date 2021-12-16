Automata Network Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Automata Network has a market cap of $112.98 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.29 or 0.08189120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.49 or 0.99962597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.