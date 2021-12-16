AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 6.7% After Dividend Announcement

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares were up 6.7% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 1,693,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 42,752,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (NYSE:T)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.