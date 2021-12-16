AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 1,416,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,752,848. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $167.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.