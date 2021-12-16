Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,481,000 after purchasing an additional 209,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.