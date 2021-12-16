Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 42,098 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,098 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $494.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

