Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,842,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Match Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Match Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Match Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 250.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.07.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

