Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,343 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,734,689 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.