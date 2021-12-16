Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $269,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CubeSmart by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

