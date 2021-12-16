Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $258,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

