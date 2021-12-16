Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,274 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after acquiring an additional 181,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,870 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

