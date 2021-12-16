Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,723,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,541,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,628,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.