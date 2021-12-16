Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Down to $55.80

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.80, but opened at $51.51. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 480 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

