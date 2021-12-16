Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 63.5% in November

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the November 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

