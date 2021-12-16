Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 63.5% in November

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the November 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

