Ascot Resources’ (AOT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.65 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.48% from the company’s previous close.

AOT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of AOT traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.15. 332,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,899. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.03 million and a P/E ratio of -52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.21.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

