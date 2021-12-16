Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

