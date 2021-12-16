Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $22,179.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000122 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

