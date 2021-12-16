Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Director Tench Coxe Buys 220,000 Shares

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.